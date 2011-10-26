One Swiss Franc coins are seen in this illustration picture in Zurich August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) franc cap has restored stability but the currency's level is still a problem for exporters and the central bank should try and weaken it further, the head of a leading business group said on Wednesday.

Along with three trade union heads, Swissmem President Hans Hess told SNB governing board alternate member Thomas Moser in a meeting last week that the franc remained some 10 percent overvalued and could further threaten jobs and competitiveness.

"We're very happy with this cap at 1.20 (to the euro) because it has restored a certain stability. But the Swiss franc is still 10 percent overvalued at 1.20," Hess told Reuters in an interview.

"This problem hurts exporters and we expect the central bank to not only defend this 1.20 (level) but to try to weaken the franc when possible."

Hess did not specify what measures the SNB could use, but said there were many possibilities, noting the SNB boosted liquidity by expanding banks' sight deposits in August.

To tame the runaway franc that spiralled to records against both the dollar and the euro earlier this year as investors sought a safe haven, the SNB set a cap of 1.20 franc to the euro in September and vowed to defend it using all necessary means.

Swissmem, which represents the metals, electronics and machinery sectors, held off making demands for the SNB to shift the cap.

"We'll leave the type of measures to the SNB. Its independence is very important. But when they take decisions they must be well informed of what's happening to industry," Hess said.

Some 90 percent of Swissmem's 1,000 members are small and medium-sized firms, a third of which will have to slash costs further to stay competitive, he said. This could cost more jobs in sectors that contribute about 20 percent combined to Swiss economic output.

Price cuts and lower orders mean some 40 percent of firms have seen a more than 8 percent drop in their margins compared to 2010, while around a third are operating at a loss, he said.

Even big multinationals are not immune. Drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday it would outsource routine manufacturing and other operations to cheaper countries to counter price pressures stemming from the strong currency.

Hess said the ideal level for the franc would be at purchasing power parity -- currently at about 1.35 francs to the euro.

But expectations of higher inflation in Europe could mean that this level will sink, perhaps to around 1.30 by the end of 2012 and 1.25 by the end of 2013, he added.

NO QUOTAS

Hess said industry was expecting no further direct measures from the government, but he stressed that bilateral agreements with the European Union -- the destination of two thirds of Swiss exports -- must be kept intact.

The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) has gathered the necessary 100,000 signatures for a referendum to curb the number of immigrants by reintroducing quotas, which could contravene its EU agreements.

Hess said such a move would backfire on industry too.

"The SVP want to go back to a Communist-planned economy. It would be shooting ourselves in the foot and a massive handicap for industry," he said.

"If we (also) want to keep the standards we're used to in the health and gastronomy sectors as well as other services we need sufficient skilled workers.

"Otherwise we'll have to make our own beds in the hospital and serve our own beer and sausage down the pub!"

