ZURICH A leading Swiss politician said citizens could be asked to vote again on limits to immigration, in a bid to break a negotiating deadlock with the European Union and protect access to EU markets.

Fifteen months after a razor-thin 'Yes' vote in a referendum initiated by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) to impose quotas on the number of foreign workers allowed into the country, Swiss diplomats are struggling to negotiate a deal with the European Union, which rejects the limits.

The February 2014 vote violates the principle of free movement agreement within Europe, part of a package of seven deals that stand or fall together, governing issues including economic and technological cooperation, agricultural trade, aviation and road and rail traffic.

On Sunday, the head of Switzerland's business-friendly Swiss Liberal Democrats (FDP), raised the possibility of a new vote, giving citizens the choice between a literal implementation of the previous vote, at the risk of sacrificing the package of treaties, and a new arrangement that would maintain the agreements with the EU.

"We have to ask ourselves, wouldn't it make sense to hold a vote on the alternatives," FDP President Philipp Mueller was quoted as saying in the Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

While his remarks are not the first time the idea of a fresh vote has been floated, it is the most tangible outline to date and reflects growing resignation that Switzerland is unlikely to enforce quotas without an EU backlash.

Switzerland's strong business lobby has argued the country cannot afford to jeopardize its access to the EU market at a time when exporters are struggling with a sharply stronger franc, following the removal of a currency cap in January.

