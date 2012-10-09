Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
ZURICH Police in Zurich started a manhunt to find the victim of an armed kidnapping only to discover it was a re-enactment by two fans of scenes from detective films using replica air guns, authorities said.
Passers-by called the police late on Monday after seeing a man pulled into a car. After a widespread search, authorities found the car and two Airsoft guns, which they said looked very similar to real weapons.
Police then arrested the two occupants of the vehicle, a 20-year old Swiss man and a 22-year old Spaniard, who during questioning revealed the whole episode had just been for show.
The two men were released from custody but face charges for carrying weapons illegally, the police said.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley, editing by Paul Casciato)
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
WASHINGTON Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, preparing for his first meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, will work with advisers on Tuesday to align Israeli and U.S. thinking on the Middle East and ensure "no gaps" remain.