Sierra Leone pastor discovers 706-carat diamond
FREETOWN A Christian pastor has found one of the world's largest uncut diamonds - weighing 706 carats -- in Sierra Leone's eastern Kono region.
ZURICH An animal rights group has petitioned the Swiss government to ban a traditional, if rare, practise of eating cats for dinner and turning dogs into sausages.
Tomi Tomek, president of the animal rights group SOS CHATS Noiraigue, which campaigned successfully last year to ban the sale of cat fur, said 3 percent of the population still eat cat and dog, mainly in the regions of Appenzell, Lucerne, Jura and Berne.
"You can't report it to the police because there's no law against it," she said.
Dog meat is traditionally used to make sausages and a fatty remedy for rheumatism, while cat can be served for Christmas dinner.
The activists handed in a petition with 17,900 signatures calling for the consumption of family pets to be outlawed.
LONDON Forget the top "Best in Show" prize, Olly the Jack Russell has gained his own celebrity status at Britain's Crufts dogs show after enthusiastically going off course and even falling flat on his face during the agility round of last week's competition.
SEOUL A South Korean animal rights group has filed a complaint with police against former president Park Geun-hye for abandoning nine pet dogs in the presidential Blue House after being dismissed from office.