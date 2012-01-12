Swiss People's Party (SVP) former Swiss Minister Christoph Blocher attends a news conference on the resignation of Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, in Bern January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

ZURICH Christoph Blocher, mastermind of the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), has crowed over his role in bringing down long-term adversary Philipp Hildebrand as central bank chief, but his aggressive tactics could backfire and cost him votes.

Swiss National Bank Chairman Hildebrand was forced to step down on Monday, after emails cast doubt on his earlier claims not to have known about a big dollar trade made by his wife Kashya weeks before he imposed a cap on the soaring Swiss franc.

His departure has been hailed as a victory by Blocher, who had called for Hildebrand's head for a year after the SNB ran up massive losses in 2010 intervening in the currency markets to try to stop the rise of the safe-haven franc.

The currency trading scandal erupted after a bank employee leaked documents on Hildebrand's account to a lawyer with close links to Blocher, a long-standing critic of the suave 48-year-old former hedge fund manager. Blocher then approached the government with his concerns.

"If I hadn't helped bring to light that he is a currency speculator, he might never have gone," Blocher, 71, a small pugnacious man with a mop of white hair, told Reuters.

Widely credited with transforming the SVP from a small, rural party into Switzerland's biggest political group by campaigning aggressively against immigration and European Union membership, the former industrialist has seen his standing in the SVP revived by the affair after a string of setbacks.

Many had suggested that Blocher's star was fading after the SVP lost ground in national elections in October for the first time in 20 years, though it remained the biggest party with about a quarter of the vote.

He came an embarrassing third in elections for a seat in the upper house of parliament and was criticised for poor judgment after the SVP's leading candidate for the cabinet was forced to withdraw over an inheritance scandal.

The right-wing magazine Weltwoche, usually regarded as Blocher's unofficial mouthpiece, accused the party leadership of arrogance and lazy thinking after the election.

"He had the problem of looking like a loser, given his personal failure at the upper house elections and the cabinet flop," said Michael Hermann from Zurich University.

"But he's shown ... he's still to be reckoned with, that he's dangerous and can topple a strong person like Hildebrand. This will certainly help his position within the party."

POSTMAN

Critics accuse Blocher of changing his story in the Hildebrand saga on a daily basis, initially refusing to admit involvement and later milking his role for political gain.

Describing himself as "the postman" in the affair, Blocher denied having seen any bank documents, which could compromise his staunch defence of Swiss banking secrecy.

But the government said he presented it with a copy of a statement from Hildebrand's bank account on December 15.

It was not the first time Blocher, who made billions running a company which makes adhesives and coatings for the engineering and automotive industries, had had his credibility questioned.

At the end of last year, it was revealed that - despite earlier denials - he had a stake in the newspaper BaslerZeitung through his daughter Rahel, prompting the left-leaning paper TagesAnzeiger to accuse Blocher of having an "oligarch family: complete with castles, companies, factories and newspapers."

BANK SECRECY

The case cuts to the heart of Switzerland's cherished banking secrecy, which has come under attack in recent years -much to the chagrin of the SVP, which fiercely opposed a 2009 deal to hand over thousands of client names to U.S. tax authorities to settle an investigation into UBS, one of Switzerland's biggest banks.

Blocher's possible involvement in a breach of bank secrecy to settle a vendetta has displeased some right-wing politicians.

"It looks like a naive bank employee has been shamelessly exploited so Hildebrand can be pushed out of office," Martin Arnold, an SVP politician in Zurich's state government told the NZZ newspaper. "It's not about playing little games, but a serious theft of bank data," he said.

Others accuse Blocher of damaging the reputation of a core Swiss institution, which could alienate swing voters.

Voters were already tiring of the SVP's aggressive tactics, which jar with the Swiss model of consensus-based politics. They were apparently not inspired by anti-immigration posters the SVP plastered across the country before the election, showing black feet stomping on the Swiss flag.

"This style of politics - 'We against all others to save Switzerland' - was successful for a long time, but showed some limitations at the last national elections," said Georg Lutz, political analyst at Lausanne University.

Blocher, apparently unaware of such doubts, is now setting his sights on the SNB's supervisory council, demanding that its head, Hansueli Raggenbass, also step down.

"He's been declared politically dead many times and he still isn't. His position within the party is still extremely strong. When it matters he always comes out on top," Lutz said.

(Additional reporting by Andrew Thompson; editing by Tim Pearce)