GENEVA Two Syrians arrested in Geneva on Friday had traces of explosives in their car but no toxic gas, Prosecutor Olivier Jornot told a news conference on Saturday.

The two had just arrived in Geneva, he said, adding more arrests were expected in the days ahead amid heightened security in the Swiss city on the French border.

The Swiss attorney general's office had earlier said the suspects were arrested in the Geneva region on suspicion of making, hiding and transporting explosives or toxic gas.

(Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by Michael Shields)