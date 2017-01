ZURICH A gunman who shot three worshippers in a Zurich mosque on Monday evening was a 24-year-old Swiss man with no apparent links to Islamic radicalism, police said on Tuesday.

The man, whom they did not identify by name, is thought to have killed another man in Zurich on Sunday. He seems to taken his own life shortly after the mosque shooting, police officials told a news conference.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)