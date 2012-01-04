Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
ZURICH Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand knew only of a large purchase of dollars by his wife after the transaction took place on August 15, a report by the central bank's auditor released on Wednesday said.
Hildebrand has come under pressure following revelations of sensitively timed currency trades by his wife and the sacking of a whistleblower who passed details to the lawyer of a political adversary.
Hildebrand's wife Kashya initiated the sale of 400,000 Swiss francs (272,132 pounds) for $504,000 (322,601 pounds), the auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers said.
"From the email traffic available to us, one can tell that PMH has no knowledge of the initiation of the transaction," it said.
PWC conducts the SNB's annual audit.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
HONG KONG Overseas acquisitions by Chinese buyers are cooling after two record years as Beijing reins in capital outflows, but deals into China are on the rise, and new rules will make it easier for foreign buyers to tap China's giant consumer potential.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.