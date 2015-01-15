Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
ZURICH The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) decision to scrap a three-year-old cap on the franc on Thursday was not a panic reaction as the policy was unsustainable, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said.
"We have decided that it doesn't make sense to carry on with a policy that is not sustainable and that can only be carried out by constantly intervening in the market," Jordan told reporters after the SNB stunned markets with the decision.
"When you come to the conclusion that an exit is necessary for monetary policy in the mid term, then it doesn't make sense to carry on even if it hurts in the short term," he added.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.