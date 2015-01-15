Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
ZURICH The Swiss National Bank's introduction of negative interest rates last month has increased the bank's room for manoeuvre and has already had an impact on money markets, its chairman said on Thursday.
"(The negative rates) have increased our freedom to act," Thomas Jordan said. "Negative interest rates have an effect on the money market via sight deposits ... we've already seen the effect we expected."
The SNB stunned markets on Thursday by scrapping its cap on the franc, sending the safe-haven currency crashing through the 1.20 per euro limit it set more than three years ago.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Silke Koltrowitz)
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.