ZURICH Credit Suisse CSGN.VX has responded to recent currency volatility caused by the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) decision to scrap its currency cap, noting its earnings remained just as sensitive to forex moves as it had said in September.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank said the sharp rise in the value of the Swiss franc would not materially impact its capital ratios but said its profits remained linked to the currency's value, without giving any specific figures.

Like many major Swiss companies, the bank holds a considerable portion of assets, and derives revenue, in euros, dollars and other currencies, but reports in Swiss francs, making it vulnerable to adverse currency moves.

Its statement made no mention of any losses linked to the franc's volatility but said its currency sensitivities had remained broadly unchanged since the third quarter last year.

Credit Suisse had said at the end of October its pretax profit over the first nine months of the year would be affected by 10 percent swings in the dollar and euro against the franc to the tune of 439 million francs ($503 million) and 180 million, respectively.

In its latest statement, Switzerland's second-biggest bank after UBS UBSG.VX also noted that actual sensitivities to currency moves would depend on average exchange rates experienced during 2015, as well as any offsetting management actions.

"In terms of capital ... our policy is to hedge the capital allocated to our non-Swiss based activities," the Zurich-based bank said in a statement. "Accordingly, this currency volatility has not materially impacted our capital ratios."

Switzerland's central bank shocked financial markets last week by scrapping its three-year-old cap on the franc, sending the currency soaring against the euro.

At the end of the third quarter last year, Credit Suisse had bolstered a major capital ratio to 9.8 percent, taking it within striking distance of a 10 percent year-end target.

The SNB's decision has led Credit Suisse, due to release its next full earnings report on Feb. 12, to start charging institutional and large corporate clients for Swiss franc accounts.

Smaller rival Julius Baer BAER.VX said on Monday it did not suffer any losses soon after the SNB's decision, while earlier on Tuesday EFG International (EFGN.S) said the franc swings would shave a single-digit percentage off pretax profit if the exchange rates to the euro and dollar remain at current levels.

