ZURICH The Swiss KOF institute raised its growth forecasts for Switzerland and now expects the economy to eke out slight growth in 2015 after dipping into a mild recession for part of the year due to the surge in the country's currency.

Economists at the Zurich-based KOF think tank expect the Swiss economy to grow by 0.2 percent in 2015 then pick up speed to expand by 1 percent in 2016.

"Exporters in particular are feeling the effects of the strong franc," KOF economists said in a statement on Thursday. "Due to falling prices and consumer tourism, private consumption is initially holding up well."

In January, KOF had forecast a 0.5 percent contraction for this year as the uncapping of Swiss franc's value against the euro has made the country's exports more expensive and lower crude prices hit oil trading activity.

Following an initial surge, the franc has weakened slightly against the euro and KOF is now assuming an exchange rate of 1.07 Swiss francs per euro EURCHF= for its forecasting period. In its previous forecast it had predicted the franc to remain at parity with the euro.

The institute said the end of the first quarter of this year had already seen a fall in seasonally adjusted GDP compared to the prior three months and that the Swiss economy would only return to growth in the final quarter of 2015.

"Given more than two consecutive quarters of negative growth rates, the Swiss economy is accordingly at the start of a technical recession, although this will initially have hardly any implications for the labour market," KOF said.

It forecasts Swiss unemployment to rise slightly in 2015 to 3.4 percent and then to 3.8 percent in 2016.

However, A separate survey published on Thursday by Swiss industry lobby Swissmem showed lingering concerns over the strength of the franc, which is currently hovering at around 1.05 francs per euro. Sixteen percent of respondents said they would move parts of their operations out of Switzerland if the franc’s value remains unchanged.

