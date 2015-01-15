Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
ZURICH Switzerland's finance minister expressed confidence in the Swiss National Bank maintaining the right monetary conditions after the central bank scrapped a three-year-old cap on the franc in a surprise move on Thursday.
"We know that the national bank will also in the future ensure monetary conditions that prevent inflation and deflation and guarantee a stable development of the economy," Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a news conference.
(Reporting by Paul Arnold and Oliver Hirt. Writing by Caroline Copley.)
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.