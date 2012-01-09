BERNE Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned on Monday with immediate effect after a scandal over a controversial currency trade made by his wife.

The following are comments from a media conference in Berne:

NO CONCLUSIVE EVIDENCE

"In view of the continued public debate centred on these financial transactions and following detailed examination of all documentation and reflection since the news conference, I have come to the conclusion it is not possible to provide conclusive and final evidence that my wife did initiate the transaction without my knowledge."

DID NOT KNOW OF WIFE'S TRADE

"The fact is my word is my bond I had no knowledge of my wife's transaction on that day."

SNB CREDIBILITY

"This will allow the SNB to retain its credibility, which is its greatest asset."

FOUGHT FOR JOB

"Whether it's the right decision we'll see. It was a tough process getting there.

"I loved this job, it was a huge privilege. I fought for it like a lion."

(Compiled by Toby Chopra)