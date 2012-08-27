ZURICH The cap that the Swiss National Bank imposed a year ago on the franc's value is an extreme measure taken under extreme circumstances and remains the right policy for today's challenges, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Monday.

The central bank set the 1.20 per euro cap last September 6, to reduce the risk that a race for safety from the euro sovereign debt crisis would push the franc's value to levels that could trigger deflation and a recession.

As the euro bloc's 3-year-old debt crisis festers, the SNB has had to spend heavily to make the cap stick, with its foreign currency reserves hitting nearly 70 percent of annual output last month. That has raised questions as to how long the central bank will be able to sustain the cap, especially given that the economy has so far escaped contraction.

"The cap is an extreme measure for an extreme situation. The cap is not for forever," Jordan said in response to a question from Swiss television SF on whether the SNB had an exit strategy. "But right now this is not the question. It's the right monetary policy for the challenges we currently face."

Falling import prices are helping to keep inflation well below the central bank's 2 percent threshold for stable prices, and Jordan has said the SNB can still carry out its policy mandate even if its equity temporarily turns negative.

"The question of whether or not there are losses isn't relevant for monetary policy," Jordan told the ECO programme in a pre-taped interview.

Nevertheless, the SNB's reserves have been closely monitored by the market since the central bank ran up a record 27 billion franc loss in 2010, leading to calls by an influential right-wing politician for then-Chairman Philipp Hildebrand to resign.

The SNB (SNBN.S), which is publicly owned, posted a hefty profit for the first half of this year, including more than 5 billion in gains on its forex position, quieting its critics.

HOT HOUSING

Real estate prices and mortgage lending have risen strongly in Switzerland in recent years, a by-product of the ultra-low interest rates set by the central bank to lessen the franc's appeal.

As part of a new set of rules introduced by market regulator FINMA on July 1 to prevent overheating, the SNB may now call for the enaction of a capital buffer to guard against mortgage risks.

On Monday, the SNB said that for now, it will not force banks to boost capital via the buffer, and did not expect to reverse that decision this year, given signs of a possible slowdown in the housing market.

"We're not sounding the all-clear yet," Jordan said. "We will watch the market very closely."

With the euro zone crisis festering and sapping demand for Swiss exports, the SNB is expected to stick with rates at zero and the cap of 1.20 per euro, factors that are likely to sustain appetite for real estate.

Under the new bank lending rules, borrowers must make a 10 percent cash down payment for property purchases, which they are banned from financing entirely from statutory retirement savings. Mortgages must also be steadily paid down to two-thirds of the sum borrowed over two decades, with no leniency granted in expectation that property prices will rise.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)