ZURICH The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has denied claims by ratings agency Standard & Poor's that its bond buying was driving down yields for the "core" euro zone states as fundamentally flawed and unfounded.

S&P said in a report on Tuesday that the SNB had bought about 80 billion euros ($103.7 billion) of bonds issued by Germany, France, the Netherlands, Finland and Austria over the first seven months of 2012, effectively funding half of their budget shortfall for the full year.

However, the Swiss central bank said that S&P's report ignored key data and that the assumption that it had bought 80 billion euros of government bonds of the states in question was unfounded.

"It (the S&P report) ignores the sizeable increase of SNB deposits with other central banks and international institutions, which are published monthly by the Swiss National Bank," SNB said in a statement. 䄀

The S&P report had said that the bond purchases, the result of SNB's intervention to cap the Swiss franc by buying euros, are part of the reason for yields for "core" euro zone bonds sinking close to record lows while borrowing costs for other euro zone states remain high.

"Largely unnoticed, Switzerland's decision to stem the appreciation of the Swiss franc has led to a de facto recycling of funds from the eurozone periphery to its core, via the Swiss National Bank," the S&P report said.

SNB imposed a cap on the soaring franc a year ago at 1.20 per euro to fight off a flood of money fleeing the euro zone and lessen the risk of the strong currency causing deflation and recession in Switzerland.

Heavy interventions to defend that level pushed SNB's holdings of foreign currency to 418 billion Swiss francs ($446.4 billion) at the end of August, 71 percent of annual output, though the pace of the rise has slowed as market tensions have eased.

The most recent quarterly data to the end of June showed that SNB held 60 percent of its reserves in euros and 22 percent in dollars, with the bulk invested in highly rated government bonds, though SNB gives no detailed breakdown.

S&P said that SNB was unlikely to reverse the inflow into core euro zone bonds because central banks are typically hold-to-maturity investors.

"However, we also think that this inflow may diminish at some point in the future, potentially leading to upward movement of borrowing costs for some sovereigns that are currently benefiting from peripheral capital flight," it said.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday that falling sovereign bond yields supported the view that a gradual recovery in Europe was under way, but added that it was too early to sound the "all clear" and the SNB was still committed to holding down the franc.

