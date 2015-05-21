ZURICH The Swiss economy is under strain due to the strength of its currency but the pressure will ease, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice-Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said in a magazine interview published on Thursday.

Switzerland's currency has surged in value this year after the SNB removed its 1.20 francs per euro cap in January, raising concerns for the export-reliant economy.

"Today the economy is suffering from the strength of the franc," Danthine said in an interview with Swiss magazine L'Hebdo. "This effect is temporary." He did not elaborate.

In the months after the SNB stunned markets on Jan. 15 by scrapping the cap, the franc has pared gains to trade at around 1.04 francs per euro EURCHF=EBS amid speculation the SNB is intervening in the currency market.

The franc is expected to remain at its current level or weaken further, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Separately, ratings agency Fitch said that dampened economic activity due to the franc's appreciation, along with tighter lending regulation, would help to stabilise Swiss property prices in the medium term.

Despite the removal of the cap, which prompted one prominent businessman to warn that a "tsunami" would sweep away exports and jobs and plunge Switzerland into deep recession, the Swiss economy appears to be holding up better than expected.

