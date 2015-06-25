LAUSANNE, Switzerland The Swiss National Bank anticipates considerable market turbulence if Greece quits the euro bloc and would fight a rush to buy already overvalued Swiss francs, the central bank's chairman said on Thursday.

The franc faces upward pressure from ultra-loose monetary policy in the euro zone, where the debt crisis in Greece is reaching a decisive phase. The bank stopped trying to cap the franc's value by intervening on the foreign exchange market in January.

Greece's failure to reach a deal with creditors would likely intensify flows into the Swiss currency and spur more action by the SNB, which has sought to weaken the franc via negative benchmark interest rates and a charge on franc deposits.

"The Greek situation is weighing on financial markets.

The uncertainty linked to Greece means the Swiss franc remains a safe-haven currency," SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said at an event organised by the Swiss watch industry in Lausanne.

"Our base case is that Greece remains in the euro.

If Greece were to leave the euro, one would need to expect market turbulence," he said.

"It's very difficult to predict... The SNB is watching very closely."

Jordan said he hoped the Federal Reserve raises U.S. interest rates as soon as possible. "The U.S. central bank has said they’re ready to raise but they are observing the economy. Unfortunately it was much worse than expected in the first quarter," he added.

At a policy meeting last week, the SNB kept its target range for three-month Libor rates at -1.25 to -0.25 percent and a charge on some cash deposits at 0.75 percent.

Both measures aim to discourage investors from parking money at the central bank and stem flight into the franc, whose exchange rate is the main focus of its monetary policy.

"The franc is considerably overvalued. Our current monetary policy is aimed at this difficult situation," Jordan said.

In his remarks to the watchmaking sector, which accounts for 11 percent of Swiss exports, Jordan argued that lifting its cap on the franc, a move that drew sharp criticism from some exporters such as Swatch Group UHR.VX, was unavoidable.

The stronger franc is hitting Swiss economic growth, now expected at just under 1 percent this year, and thousands of jobs are at risk as companies slash costs.

"A certain barren period for the economy is unavoidable," Jordan said.

Jordan, who expects consumer prices to rise again in 2017 after contracting this year and next, said the SNB does not expect a sustained drop in prices or a deflationary spiral.

Watchmakers are particularly hit by the franc's strength because their production is almost entirely based in western Switzerland's Vallee de Joux.

(Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)