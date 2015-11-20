The Swiss National Bank SNB logo is seen on a fence outside the construction site of the SNB building at the Federal square next to the Swiss Parliament in Bern, Switzerland September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH Switzerland's currency is overvalued but will weaken over time, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying by a Swiss newspaper.

"The franc is overvalued and an overvaluation is always corrected over time," Jordan said at an event on Thursday in the Valais region in Switzerland, according to Le Nouvelliste. "It remains to be seen when ..."

SNB wanted to weaken the franc, the paper reported quoting Jordan as saying.

The traditional differential between interest rates in Switzerland and other countries plays an important role in making the Swiss franc less attractive to investors, SNB Board Member Andrea Maechler also said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu)