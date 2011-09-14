ZURICH The Swiss National Bank is likely to reaffirm its commitment to capping the strong franc and may announce further steps to prevent the currency from pushing the economy into recession.

Investors anxious about the escalating euro zone debt crisis and slowing growth in the United States have been flocking to the safe-haven franc, pushing it up some 20 percent against the euro within the space of a few months and heightening the risk of a recession.

To shield the economy, the SNB on September 6 announced it would cap the franc at 1.20 per euro, using unlimited currency interventions if needed, after having slashed an already low interest rate target to zero a month before.

According to a Reuters poll, the SNB will keep its target for the three-month Swiss franc LIBOR at zero on Thursday. The majority also believe the SNB will be able to defend the 1.20 cap for the next six months.

"There is likely to be little new in the way of policy discussion, other than a renewal of the SNB's September 6 commitment to stabilise euro/Swiss at 1.20 with the 'utmost determination'," Goldman Sachs Economist Dirk Schumacher said.

The SNB warned last week that the "massive overvaluation" of the franc posed an acute threat to the economy that carried the risk of a recession and deflation.

With global growth expected to wane and the strong currency tightening monetary conditions, the SNB could well cut its growth and inflation forecast.

The SNB's previous forecast was for inflation to first exceed its price stability threshold of 2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013, rising to 2.2 percent, but due to the strong franc the SNB could cut that prediction.

"The sharp appreciation of the franc between the June and September policy meetings, combined with a weaker growth outlook globally and locally, should prompt a marked downward shift in the SNB's forecast inflation path," Schumacher also said.