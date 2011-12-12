One Swiss Franc coins are seen in this illustration picture in Zurich August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH The Swiss government's willingness to consider imposing negative interest rates on foreign bank deposits is more likely aimed at talking down the value of the safe-haven Swiss franc than a signal it is about to act.

The franc had soared as investors sought an escape from the euro zone debt crisis until the central bank moved to cap the currency at 1.20 per euro on September 6.

Politicians and trade unions say signs the economy may tip into recession show the franc is still too strong and have stepped up their calls for a lower cap and other measures.

Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf appeared to respond to the pressure last week, saying a task force was examining proposals to tax offshore deposits, a tactic tried unsuccessfully in the 1970s.

Yet analysts say negative rates would threaten Switzerland's financial services reputation, be hard to implement, and the finance minister's comments were just sabre rattling aimed at verbally weakening the currency.

"Negative rates are a last resort," said Thomas Steinemann, chief strategist at the private bank Vontobel. "The psychological war is part of the game, and you need to pressure the market for it to work in your favour."

When a government imposes negative interest rates, banks charge their customers to place their cash. Clients are willing to accept the deal when faced with low central bank interest rates and high risk aversion.

SNB Chairman Philipp Hildebrand and his deputies Thomas Jordan and Jean-Pierre Danthine have been on a mission to talk the franc down since early November -- a strategy aimed at keeping the market guessing whether they will take extra steps.

Widmer-Schlumpf's comments are a sign that the government is also doing its best to try and weaken the Swiss currency.

"They're moving in parallel with the SNB efforts to weaken the franc," said UBS economist Reto Huenerwadel.

IMPRACTICAL

The Swiss last enacted a deposit tax in July 1972 to discourage big inflows. But the measure was not effective as investors found ways around it. The SNB had more success when it capped the currency versus the German mark in 1978.

Hildebrand has said negative deposit rates would not help now, because most inflows are going into derivatives.

"It's an attractive idea. But it's not so simple, said Sarasin economist Ursina Kubli. "In contrast to the 1970s we are in a much more globalised world and the implementation would be much more difficult. And it would hurt the reputation of the Swiss banking centre."

In 2009, Jean-Pierre Roth, who then headed the SNB, noted any sort of capital control would wind up being counterproductive by pushing more franc transactions outside Switzerland, beyond the reach of Swiss authorities.

Currently, about 60 percent of Swiss francs change hands outside Switzerland, according to a report by think tank Avenir Suisse. For example, lots of mortgages in eastern Europe are denominated in francs, but are not granted by Swiss banks.

The government also indicated it has reservations about how the tax would work. Widmer-Schlumpf herself on December 7 noted that it had not always worked well for other countries.

SHOT IN THE FOOT

Moreover, the plan could damage one of the world's biggest financial centres and would be vociferously opposed by global wealth managers such as UBS and Credit Suisse.

"It would be the death of the financial centre" said Boris Zuercher, vice director of the think tank Avenir Suisse.

Changes to Switzerland's banking code to allow for a deposit tax would have to be approved by parliament, and direct democracy means Swiss lawmaking is a lengthy process.

Widmer-Schlumpf did indicate contingency planning was underway, should the single currency bloc fall apart. Were that to happen and the SNB's cap on the franc prove unsustainable, Switzerland might go for broke and try negative rates.

"There's so many conditionalities and ifs and whens and buts that I'd say this is not around the corner," said UBS economist Huenerwadel.

"The unique political framework in Switzerland means you want to cover all the bases. Executive orders are not as common here as they are elsewhere ," he said.

"You need to prepare the political framework for all eventualities, I would not read much more into this."

(Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson and Caroline Copley in Zurich, Natsuko Waki in London and Stephen Brown in Berlin; editing by Anna Willard)