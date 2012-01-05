One fifth of UK shoppers fear Brexit may impact spending - PwC survey
LONDON More than 20 percent of UK consumers are worried about the impact of Brexit on their spending plans over the next year, according to a report published by PwC on Thursday.
ZURICH, Jan 5 - Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand said he saw no reason to resign over a controversial currency transaction done by his wife, which prompted speculation she had benefited from privileged information.
The transaction took place on August 15, three weeks before the SNB imposed a cap on the safe-haven Swiss franc of 1.20 per euro.
"So long as I have the confidence of the government and the bank council, stepping down is not an issue for me," Hildebrand told a packed room of reporters at the SNB's Zurich headquarters on Thursday.
"It's very clear that this transaction was ordered by my wife and there's an email to prove it," he also said.
LONDON British companies gave staff an average 2 percent annual pay rise in the three months to the end of January, unchanged from a year earlier, according to data on Thursday which offered little sign that employees will be shielded from rising inflation.
LONDON British car production rose by an annual 7.5 percent in January to hit its highest since 2008, as strong demand for exports compensated for a decline in demand at home, an industry body said on Thursday.