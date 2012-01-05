ZURICH, Jan 5 - Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand said he saw no reason to resign over a controversial currency transaction done by his wife, which prompted speculation she had benefited from privileged information.

The transaction took place on August 15, three weeks before the SNB imposed a cap on the safe-haven Swiss franc of 1.20 per euro.

"So long as I have the confidence of the government and the bank council, stepping down is not an issue for me," Hildebrand told a packed room of reporters at the SNB's Zurich headquarters on Thursday.

"It's very clear that this transaction was ordered by my wife and there's an email to prove it," he also said.

(Editing by Toby Chopra)