Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
ZURICH Naming a new third member to the Swiss National Bank's board and appointing a new permanent chairman could take until April or May, Switzerland's finance minister said on Wednesday.
SNB Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned with immediate effect on Monday after a scandal over a currency trade made by his wife and his deputy Thomas Jordan was appointed as intermin chairman.
"Maybe April or May," Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said at the government's weekly news conference.
"I think it's right that you have all three and then you can make the choice as a whole," she also said.
The SNB's bank council will make a recommendation to the government, which then makes the appointment.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.