Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
IG Group Holdings Plc said impact from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) unexpectedly scrapping its cap on the franc would not exceed 30 million pounds for the British interdealer broker.
IG Group's shares fell as much as 6.7 percent.
The safe-haven currency crashed through the 1.20 per euro limit set by SNB more than three years ago, soaring nearly 30 percent minutes after the Swiss central bank's announcement on Thursday.
IG said the precise level of the impact from this "sudden and extreme" movement would partially depend on the company's ability to recover client debts.
The company provides online stockbroking and trading services to private investors.
"Market exposure occurred where client positions were closed at a more beneficial level than the company was able to close its entire corresponding hedge due to the market dislocation," IG said on Thursday afternoon.
Shares in IG were down 6.5 percent at 693.5 pence at 1508 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
IG, which offers spread betting and allows clients to trade financial derivatives like contracts for difference, will report first-half results on Jan. 20.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.