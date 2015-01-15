Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
NEW YORK The head of the IMF on Thursday said she was surprised by the decision of the Swiss Central Bank to scrap its three-year-old cap on the franc, which sent the safe-haven currency soaring against the euro.
"This was a bit of a surprise," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on CNBC. "(SNB Chairman Thomas) Jordan did not contact me; I find it a bit surprising that he did not contact me."
"I would hope it was communicated with colleagues from other central banks - I don't know that it was," Lagarde added, declining to comment on the decision itself. The SNB's move to scrap its cap of 1.20 francs per euro on Thursday sent stocks plunging amid fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.
(Reporting by David Gaffen in New York, writing by Anna Yukhananov in Washington)
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.