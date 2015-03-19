Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
ZURICH The Swiss National Bank's reputation is intact despite a sudden policy switch in January that scrapped a ceiling on the franc's exchange rate against the euro, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told a news conference on Thursday.
"We would rather have lost our reputation if we had closed our eyes to reality. That is where the central bank would have lost its credibility," he said. "It is important to see that the damage would have been much greater had the central bank not had the courage to take this decision."
The franc soared on the move, prompting the central bank to cut its growth and inflation forecasts.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.