BERNE The Swiss National Bank's new head is soft-spoken and bookish, but he is also a veteran central banker who has demonstrated the gumption to enforce a cap on the Swiss franc's value and keep tight reins on the financial sector.

Thomas Jordan, 49, took the helm on an interim basis from Philipp Hildebrand after an uproar over a currency trade that Hildebrand's wife made not long before the SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro in September.

Jordan, born in the town of Biel, was named interim chief on January 9 and then on Wednesday was permanently entrusted with the SNB chairmanship.

He joined the SNB in 1997 directly from academia with a distinguished pedigree: he received his doctorate from the University of Berne, foretelling the euro zone's debt crisis in his thesis, and did postgraduate work at Harvard.

SNB watchers say he is an excellent economist who has played a key role in shaping policy. One newspaper described him as the "brain" of the policy-setting SNB board.

While some say Jordan lacks Hildebrand's charisma and international experience, others say his reserved manner is more appropriate for a Swiss central banker and less likely to attract the kind of political fire that felled his predecessor.

"He is a very bright thinker, quiet but tenacious. Also great international experience and esteem, extremely reliable and trustworthy. Certainly a very tough negotiator," said Ernst Baltensperger, Jordan's PhD supervisor.

"He would without doubt guarantee a continuation of current SNB policy, in particular its orientation towards the goal of monetary and financial stability," Baltensperger said.

Jordan was a key player in the bailout of Switzerland's biggest bank UBS in 2008 UBSN.VX and has managed the now-profitable fund of toxic assets taken from its balance sheet.

He was part of a committee that drafted capital standards for big banks that exceeded the Basel III global rules.

Upon joining the governing board, Jordan headed the financial markets unit. When he became vice chairman in 2010, he oversaw the regulatory department, which is pushing flagship banks UBS and Credit Suisse to solidify their balance sheets.

GLOBAL TIES

While Jordan might lack Hildebrand's penchant for international networking, he speaks fluent French as well as English and German, regularly attends meetings of top central bankers and is reportedly on good terms with several members of the U.S. Federal Reserve board.

During his three years at Harvard, Jordan was supervised by the renowned economist Benjamin Friedman, an expert on the effect of fiscal spending on interest and exchange rates.

"The short of it is that I think he's terrific," Friedman told Reuters of his former student.

In his 1994 doctoral thesis, Jordan predicted the fiscal troubles now roiling the euro zone, saying the likes of Italy and Greece would not be able to control their debts.

His ties to Berne, which is associated with a group of economists who champion monetarist views, have led some to express concern that Jordan might be more hawkish on inflation and therefore less likely to take enough action to weaken the franc.

But the SNB has stressed policy decisions are consensus based and Jordan has repeatedly come out in support of the cap, threatening further measures should they be needed.

Julius Baer Chief Economist Janwillem Acket, a graduate of the University of Berne, said the new SNB chief was no ideologue: "Jordan is a pragmatist, not a dogmatist. He doesn't have any radical economic views."

Policymaking may also be helped by the fact that Jordan will probably be more palatable to the Swiss right wing than his predecessor. With his quiet, down-to-earth manner, Jordan cuts a very different figure from the suave Hildebrand.

"Jordan is less of a polarising figure than Hildebrand," said Rudolf Strahm, a former member of parliament.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; additional reporting by Caroline Copley and Albert Schmieder; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)