ZURICH The Swiss National Bank intends to keep interest rates steady for now, Governing Board Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday after the central bank kept policy unchanged as expected.

"We will retain the current interest rate level for the time being. It will continue to support the weakening of the Swiss franc," he said in remarks prepared for a news conference.

"Discontinuing the minimum exchange rate and reducing interest rates further are monetary policy measures for which there are no better alternatives."

