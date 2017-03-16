Thomas Jordan, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH The Swiss National Bank has room to cut interest rates more or step up currency purchases to curb the rise of the safe-haven Swiss franc, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

Jordan cited France's upcoming elections as well as uncertainties in Italy and the German election as factors to watch.

"We have always emphasised we have leeway with interest rates as well as currency interventions, and we still have this leeway," Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF after the central bank left its expansive policy unchanged at its quarterly review.

SNB interventions in recent weeks have contributed to a stabilisation in the exchange rates, Jordan said.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Michael Shields)