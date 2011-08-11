One Swiss Franc coins are seen in this illustration picture in Zurich August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH The Swiss National Bank could ease monetary policy further without having to resort to currency interventions to counter a soaring franc, Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying on Thursday, as investors speculated over the bank's next move.

Analysts say the bank could be leaning towards the imposition of negative interest rates -- forcing banks to charge clients to hold their money -- something Switzerland last saw in the 1970s and which was used more recently by Japan.

The franc's 40 percent surge against the euro since 2008 is hammering Swiss exporters and worries it could spark a new recession drove the SNB to slash rates to virtually zero last week. It also took further steps on Wednesday aimed at flooding the market with francs.

But the currency remains strong and the SNB has so far refrained from a return to outright intervention in markets after a campaign of franc-selling after the 2008 crisis which saw it rack up substantial losses to little effect.

"We still have at the moment possibilities to make monetary policy more expansive without intervening in foreign exchange markets," Jordan told Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger in an interview, adding that the SNB could further boost liquidity and was also looking at other monetary policy measures.

Jordan's comments stoked speculation that Switzerland could be considering introducing some kind of negative interest rate.

Swiss interest rate futures crossed the 100.0 mark which shows investors pricing in negative returns for the first time ever on Wednesday, partially thanks to the SNB's provision of extra liquidity.

"The excessive liquidity in the franc is increasingly growing through our measures and the holding of francs is becoming increasingly unattractive," Jordan said.

But analysts were sceptical that the imposition of official negative rates on banks, who would then charge customers in return to hold their assets, would deter investors if a global stock market sell-off continues.

"The overall CHF pricing depends significantly on perception of fear in the Macro environment and not small interest rate differential gains or losses," said Swissquote chief currency analyst Peter Rosenstreich.

"Should the US or Europe trigger another round of safe haven flow the marginal deposit fee will not deter investors from accumulating CHF."

The franc fell 1.4 percent against the euro on Thursday to trade at 1.045 per euro and was down 0.9 percent against the dollar at 0.7339 at 0755 GMT (8.55 a.m. British time) as investors hunting bargains piled into riskier assets after further sharp falls on Wednesday.

NEGATIVE RATES

In a separate interview with newspaper Le Temps, SNB Board Member Jean-Pierre Danthine discussed measures such as the possibility of negative interest rates on offshore deposits.

While the SNB was not excluding any option, Danthine cautioned that some schemes had no legal basis, would take a while to implement, would be easy to circumvent and would have to be carefully constructed to be effective, while others would have very negative secondary effects.

Swiss exports have held up remarkably well despite the strong franc but the dramatic franc jump in recent weeks casts doubt on the SNB's June forecast for 2011 growth of 2 percent.

Jordan said the SNB would only produce a new growth forecast at its regular policy review in September but said he expected a significant slowdown in the second half.

Between March 2009 and June 2010, the SNB intervened to limit the franc's rise, but the forays led to record losses, prompting calls for Chairman Philipp Hildebrand to step down.

When asked about temporarily pegging the franc to the euro -- which the SNB would have to defended through interventions -- Jordan said: "Temporary measures that influence the exchange rate are part of our mandate so long as they are compatible with long-term price stability."

Hildebrand has stressed on several occasions that permanently tying the franc to the euro would require a change to the constitution, which enshrines independent monetary policy.

(Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Patrick Graham)