ZURICH The Swiss National Bank looks set to stick to Libor as the cornerstone of monetary policy despite the growing scandal over the manipulation of the benchmark interest rate.

The SNB is the only major central bank to explicitly target the London Interbank Offered Rate as a policy benchmark. Yet an international investigation into whether global banks rigged daily Libor fixings between 2007 and 2009 has damaged its credibility as a global financial standard.

At the same time the Libor rigging took place, the SNB gradually cut its target band for the three-month Swiss franc Libor to the current 0-0.25 percent from 2-3 percent in October 2008, as credit markets seized up and safe-haven investors flooded into the franc.

"There should be a re-think on the benchmark, possibly towards an overnight level," said one money market trader in Zurich, who asked not to be named.

The SNB began its policy of targeting three-month Libor in 2000, using repo transactions to steer the rate. The switch from a policy of targeting measures of money supply was undertaken after distortions were observed in the late 1990s.

Libor was chosen as a reference due to its economic relevance and because "it could not be manipulated by individual participants in the market", SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan wrote in a book in 2007, the year he joined the governing board.

However, during the financial crisis, concerns were raised over the accuracy of Libor, and the SNB launched an investigation into the matter but came to the conclusion there was no systematic distortion of the franc Libor.

So long as Libor retained its economic relevance there was no need to remove it as the SNB's reference rate, Jordan said in a 2009 speech.

SNB spokesman Walter Meier declined to comment on whether the bank was weighing an alternative due to the scandal and said no distortions relevant to monetary policy had been observed.

There is no firm figure as to how large the manipulations might have been, but analysts say any falsification probably was not big enough to affect the central bank's policy.

"I can't imagine that it caused the SNB to pursue the wrong monetary policy," Julius Baer Chief Economist Janwillem Acket.

NO REAL ALTERNATIVE

Rates have been close to zero since August last year, when the SNB was struggling to stop the franc soaring. Since September, the bank's primary focus has been the cap it imposed on the franc of 1.20 per euro, which it has defended by buying tens of billions of francs in foreign exchange.

Even before the Libor scandal, some traders had cast doubt on the SNB's 3-month rate, saying it was a weak gauge of daily conditions as cash hoarding by anxious banks has risen and they have are reluctant to lend without collateral. The 3-month Libor should be replaced by a short-term rate such as those used by the European Central Bank or the Federal Reserve, they say.

One option would be the secured Swiss Average Rate Overnight (SARON), based on actual lending with more than a 100 participating banks unlike Libor, which is compiled from estimates by large international banks of how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each other.

The SNB launched the rate in 2009 in an attempt to complement rather than replace the Libor with a risk-neutral interest rate curve that would allow more reliable pricing of derivative products.

But it has failed to win broad popularity and is volatile because interbank lending in Swiss francs is relatively illiquid, making shifts in the rate difficult to interpret.

With Libor underpinning transactions worth $550 billion worldwide, the SNB is unlikely to shift course any time soon.

"There are so many contracts with the Libor that the SNB cannot unilaterally change the reference base," said Boris Zuercher, chief economist at the research institute BAK Basel.

Unicredit economist Alexander Koch agreed: "If anything, it's probably a long-term project."

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Toby Chopra)