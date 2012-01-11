ZURICH Former Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand will receive his salary for the next 12 months after he stepped down due to an uproar over a currency trade made by his wife, the Swiss wire SDA reported.

Hildebrand received total compensation of 862,000 Swiss francs (590,000 pounds) in 2010, making him the world's highest-paid major central banker.

Hildebrand quit on Monday, apparently forced out when emails failed to clear him of involvement in a currency trade by his wife three weeks before he oversaw the introduction of a cap on the franc's value.

Quoting central bank spokesman Walter Meier, the news agency said Hildebrand would receive half a year's salary for his notice period and a further six months for a so-called "cooling off" period, which restricts the professional activities he may take up.

A spokesman for the SNB was not immediately available for comment.

