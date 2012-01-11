Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
ZURICH Former Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand will receive his salary for the next 12 months after he stepped down due to an uproar over a currency trade made by his wife, the Swiss wire SDA reported.
Hildebrand received total compensation of 862,000 Swiss francs (590,000 pounds) in 2010, making him the world's highest-paid major central banker.
Hildebrand quit on Monday, apparently forced out when emails failed to clear him of involvement in a currency trade by his wife three weeks before he oversaw the introduction of a cap on the franc's value.
Quoting central bank spokesman Walter Meier, the news agency said Hildebrand would receive half a year's salary for his notice period and a further six months for a so-called "cooling off" period, which restricts the professional activities he may take up.
A spokesman for the SNB was not immediately available for comment.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.