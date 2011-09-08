ZURICH The Swiss National Bank will prevent the Swiss franc from appreciating past 1.20 per euro and there is little risk of the exchange rate target pushing up inflation due to weak global growth, a Reuters poll found.

In a shock move earlier this week, the SNB said it would not tolerate an exchange rate below 1.20 francs per euro and would defend the target by buying other currencies.

Worries the global economy could tip back into recession and that the euro zone will fail to get a handle on its debt crisis have sent investors piling into the franc, which has risen by about a third since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Some economists have raised concerns the SNB's cap on the franc at 1.20 will generate inflationary pressures as it vastly expands the supply of francs in a bid to mop up euros and other currencies.

Yet the SNB has said its extraordinary measures are needed to stave off the risk of deflation, as the rallying franc delivers a tightening of monetary conditions.

Most of the economists who responded to the question in a Reuters poll conducted from September 6 to 8 said the SNB will be successful in capping the franc's rise.

"The peg is absolutely credible," economists at Deka Bank said. "The SNB has all means to lean against the franc and runs no inflation dangers."

Those polled see inflation this year at 0.5 percent and at 0.8 percent next year, with the SNB's price stability threshold of 2 percent maintained for its forecast horizon.

"It seems hard to avoid some months of deflation in the fourth quarter, at best a stagnation on a yearly basis," economists at ING Financial Markets said. "Even with a strong intervention it is hard to see this rate explode in the coming quarters."

Swiss inflation eased more than expected in August, giving the central bank ample room to keep policy ultra loose without breaching its inflation threshold.

ROCK BOTTOM RATES

All 34 economists polled by Reuters expect the SNB to keep its target for the 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at zero at its next policy review on September 15, within a band of 0 to 0.25 percent.

After the franc surged some 20 percent against the euro in the space of a few months, the SNB on August 3 slashed an already low rate target to as close to zero as possible and began pumping cash into the money market.

Swiss monetary policy has been ultra loose since March 2009, and between then and June 2010 the SNB used currency interventions to cap the franc's rise.

With exports beginning to falter, economic growth set to slow and joblessness threatening to rise due to the runaway currency, calls rose for a fresh bout of interventions.

With the SNB deeming the strong franc and a possible global economic slump an acute threat, economists on average do not expect the SNB to raise its rate target by 25 basis points this year or next.

"We do not expect any rate hike as long as SNB interventions are required to ensure the 1.20 floor on the franc," ING economists said.

"This could last some time as the debt crisis in the euro zone, the main driver of today's demand for safe havens like the franc, is far from being solved."

The median forecast for growth this year is 1.9 percent, compared with the SNB's June forecast of 2 percent.

(Polling by Sarmista Sen and Ruby Cherian)