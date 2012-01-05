One fifth of UK shoppers fear Brexit may impact spending - PwC survey
LONDON More than 20 percent of UK consumers are worried about the impact of Brexit on their spending plans over the next year, according to a report published by PwC on Thursday.
ZURICH The state prosecutor of the canton of Zurich said on Thursday it was starting an investigation into a former employee of Bank Sarasin for having broken the law and made public bank data pertaining to the director of the Swiss National Bank.
The state prosecutor of the canton of Zurich said it was starting a criminal investigation of a 39-year-old man who had worked in the bank's IT department.
Switzerland's top central banker is facing intense pressure over a controversial currency trade made by his wife three weeks before he oversaw moves to impose a cap on the Swiss franc.
SNB Chairman Philipp Hildebrand will break his silence over the episode at 3 p.m. British time after the former employee of his family's bank leaked details of the trade to the lawyer of a political adversary.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
LONDON British companies gave staff an average 2 percent annual pay rise in the three months to the end of January, unchanged from a year earlier, according to data on Thursday which offered little sign that employees will be shielded from rising inflation.
LONDON British car production rose by an annual 7.5 percent in January to hit its highest since 2008, as strong demand for exports compensated for a decline in demand at home, an industry body said on Thursday.