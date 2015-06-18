A picture illustration of Swiss Franc and Euro banknotes taken in central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BERNE The Swiss National Bank (SNB) maintained its policy of negative interest rates and penalties for holding Swiss francs in cash and said on Thursday it would remain active in currency markets to keep the "significantly overvalued" franc down.

The fate of the franc is closely linked to the Greek crisis. A failure by Greece to reach a reforms-for-cash deal with its creditors would spark safe-haven flows into the Swiss currency.

At its quarterly policy meeting the central bank kept its target range for the three-month Libor rate at -1.25 to -0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

The SNB, which charges some cash depositors 0.75 percent to park money at the central bank in an effort to discourage flight into the franc, said it would fight the franc's strength with foreign exchange interventions.

Economists say the SNB has few policy options left as long as the European Central Bank keeps pumping liquidity into the financial system to spur a sluggish euro zone economy.

"Stuck between the need for a cheaper franc and the political and social weight of negative rates, the Swiss National Bank has very little manoeuvre margin and even less room for a pro-active monetary management," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at London Capital Group.

The SNB voiced confidence that its policies would weaken the franc over time by making the currency less attractive.

The SNB said uncertainty about the global economy's recovery remains high, and that Greece's situation posed a threat.

"Maybe one reason why the SNB has kept the interest rates at their current level today is to have some leeway to cut further in case of a catastrophic outcome to Greek negotiations," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron.

The SNB abruptly abandoned its 1.20 francs per euro cap on Jan. 15, sending the currency soaring and raising concerns that the export-reliant economy could sink into deflation.

In the months since the announcement, the franc has pared its gains to trade at around 1.04 francs per euro amid speculation of SNB purchases in the currency market.

On Tuesday the government trimmed its economic forecasts for this year and next, flagging the strong franc, which has already cost hundreds of job losses in Switzerland.

The SNB said it still expects growth this year of just under 1 percent, unchanged from its March assessment, which is more optimistic than economists' forecasts.

The central bank saw prices falling 1.0 percent this year rather than the 1.1 percent seen in March, but said it doesn't expect a deflationary spiral or a sustained fall in prices.

It lifted next year's inflation view to -0.4 percent from -0.5 percent previously, and trimmed 2017's expected price rise to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent previously.

In a positive sign last week, the KOF economic research institute predicted the economy would grow 0.4 percent in 2015 and 1.3 percent in 2016, a slight upward revision from its previous forecasts.

As expected the strong franc has dampened exports, with three-quarters of exporters reporting sharply lower revenue in April.

(Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin and Kirsti Knolle, Writing by Katharina Bart,; Editing by Gareth Jones and Michael Shields)