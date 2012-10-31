ZURICH The Swiss National Bank (SNBN.S) made a profit of 16.9 billion Swiss francs in the nine months to September, helped by gains in its vast currency holdings as the franc weakened against the euro and dollar.

Income from its foreign currency positions was 10.3 billion Swiss francs ($11.06 billion), while the value of its gold holdings rose 6.2 billion francs, it said on Wednesday.

The results of the SNB, which is publicly held, are watched for clues as to how long it can maintain the cap of 1.20 per euro it set on the safe-haven franc more than a year ago to ward off deflation and recession.

The SNB is a joint-stock company that has to explain losses to its shareholders, a sizeable portion of which are Switzerland's 26 states, or cantons.

In 2010, the SNB's policy of trying to weaken the franc via interventions came under heavy fire, resulting in calls for then Chairman Philipp Hildebrand to resign after it ran up a record loss of 27 billion francs on its currency holdings.

The franc cap has not met with such criticism, even though the bank has injected hundreds of billions of francs this year.

Underscoring the SNB's justification for the cap, consumer price pressures are very weak, the economy suffered a contraction in the second quarter and leading indicators such as the ZEW investor sentiment gauge and the PMI manufacturing sector index point to a loss of momentum.

Since January, the SNB's balance sheet has increased by 158 billion francs to 509 billion.

The SNB's results greatly depend on asset price swings and thus tend to be volatile. The bank made a profit last year of 13.5 billion francs.

($1 = 0.9310 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by John Stonestreet)