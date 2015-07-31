Newly minted Swiss Franc twenty cent coins are seen at Swissmint in Bern April 16, 2015. Picture taken April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH The Swiss franc's surge after a currency cap was dropped pushed Switzerland's central bank to a record first half loss, casting doubt on its ability to pay dividends on which some local government shareholders depend.

The 50.1 billion franc ($51.95 billion) loss reported on Friday means the Swiss National Bank will need to make a massive profit in the second half of 2015 if it is to pay out a dividend to owners.

Stakeholders include the federal government and Swiss cantons, or states.

"A dividend for 2015 for the federal government and cantons is ruled out if the SNB's results don't improve by year-end," SNB spokesman Walter Meier said.

The central bank currently carries 27.52 billion francs in distribution reserves. This would be wiped out if full-year results show a similar loss.

The profits of the SNB, which do not impact its monetary policy, have been a delicate subject politically since it paid no dividend in 2013 after a big loss on the value of its gold holdings.

"The dividend really makes a difference," said Credit Suisse economist Lukas Gehrig. "It can tip a budget from deficit to surplus or vice versa."

Gehrig estimated the SNB will need a second-half profit of 25 billion francs for a shareholder payout assuming it also utilises distribution reserves from 2014.

Peter Hegglin, the head of Switzerland's 26 cantonal finance directors, voiced cautious optimism about a payout despite the hefty loss.

"I'm not going to assume from a first-half loss that there won't be a year-end dividend. A first-half loss can be reversed in the second half," Hegglin said.

"Until now, we are maintaining our long-term view of a 1 billion franc dividend at year-end."

FRANC PRESSURE

The SNB's policy practices and ownership structure have also come under intense scrutiny after its shock January policy move.

The first-half loss was almost entirely -- 47.2 billion francs -- due to losses on foreign exchange positions.

Since ending the 1.20 francs per euro cap, the SNB has intervened in the currency market by buying euros to weaken the franc, which currently hovers at around 1.06 francs per euro.

The central bank, which also has several private shareholders, warned that its results rely heavily on developments in the gold, foreign exchange and broader financial markets.

"Whether the SNB should continue expanding its poorly performing balance sheet or let the market decide how strong the franc should be, is a big challenge for the new SNB's new Governor Andrea Maechler," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst with London Capital Group.

In July, Maechler, one of three policy-makers at the central bank, took up management of the SNB department responsible for currency interventions.

($1 = 0.9644 Swiss francs)

(Editing by Catherine Evans)