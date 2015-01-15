Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
ZURICH The Swiss National Bank's decision to scrap its 1.20 per euro cap on the Swiss franc will have a large negative impact on the Swiss economy, the Chief Investment Officer of Swiss bank UBS said on Thursday.
The direct effect on Swiss goods exporters is estimated to be about 5 billion Swiss francs (3.33 billion pounds), equivalent to -0.7 percent of Swiss Gross Domestic Product, Mark Haefele said in a statement.
The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly scrapped its cap on the franc on Thursday, sending the safe-haven currency crashing through the 1.20 per euro limit it set more than three years ago.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.