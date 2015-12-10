BERNE, Switzerland The Swiss National Bank (SNB) will consider a variety of factors in setting monetary policy beyond possible further interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB), Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday.

"Not only the ECB is dominant in our monetary policy. We have various factors," Zurbruegg told Reuters TV in Berne following the central bank's quarterly monetary policy review that left rates on hold.

Switzerland's central bank held off from tinkering with record-low interest rates after underwhelming easing from the European Central Bank last week gave it some breathing room in its battle to weaken the Swiss franc.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Reuters TV; Writing by Maria Sheahan)