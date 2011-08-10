ZURICH Switzerland and Germany agreed to tax money stashed by German citizens in secret Swiss bank accounts, amid a global campaign to crack down on tax evasion.

Below are some of the main points of the deal, which should take effect at the start of 2013:

TAXING FUTURE GERMAN INVESTMENT INCOME IN SWITZERLAND

Future investment income and capital gains will be taxed at a rate of 26.375 percent, in line with the current flat-rate withholding tax in Germany.

This consists of a 25 percent withholding tax and an extra sum corresponding to Germany's solidarity supplement, introduced after unification in 1991.

An additional amount will be deducted for German church tax if clients request it.

RETROSPECTIVE TAXATION OF PREVIOUSLY UNTAXED ASSETS

Existing funds will be taxed at a rate of between 19 and 34 percent based on how long the money has been stashed away and the rate of the capital gains.

To avoid the flat-rate tax, individuals must declare their assets to the German tax authorities to have their accounts taxed individually.

Those who do not want to have their assets taxed retrospectively will be forced to close their Swiss bank accounts.

To ensure Germans step forward and settle their bills with the tax man, Swiss banks will have to pay 2 billion francs up front.

CRACKING DOWN ON TAX EVASION

To help identify future tax dodgers, Swiss authorities said they would provide more information to assist with tax evasion than currently stipulated in standards set by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

If German authorities have a plausible reason for checking whether a citizen is dodging tax by using a Swiss account, Switzerland must respond to the request as long as it is not merely a 'fishing expedition'.

The number of requests will initially be limited to 750-999 over a two-year period, once the agreement comes into force.

OTHER PARTS OF THE DEAL

Swiss banks will be granted greater market access in Germany.

Germany will no longer buy stolen Swiss bank data, an issue which had soured relations between the two countries.

Switzerland says it will not prosecute those involved in illegally acquiring bank data, while Germany will not prosecute bank employees who committed tax offences prior to the agreement.

