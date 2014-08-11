Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
ZURICH Three Israelis were killed and five others seriously injured when their minibus collided with a train at a railroad crossing in a village in central Switzerland, Swiss police said on Monday.
Police in the canton of Nidwalden said they were alerted to the collision at the crossing in Wolfenschiessen at 0640 GMT. No one on the train, operated by Zentralbahn (ZB), was hurt.
Many rail crossings in Switzerland are ungated. The Wolfenschiessen crossing is due to be refurbished, along with more than 100 other unsecured crossings, by the end of 2014, Switzerland's railway operator and ZB majority shareholder SBB said.
Police said the cause of the accident would be subject to further investigation.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Andrew Roche)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.