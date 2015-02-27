Rescue workers stand next to a derailed train after two trains collided near Rafz around 30 km (18 miles) from Zurich February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH A collision between two Swiss passenger trains that injured several people last week was caused when one of the trains ignored a stop signal, rail operator SBB said on Friday.

An express train destined for Schaffhausen near the German border was in collision with a commuter train at a switch in Rafz, around 30 km (18 miles) from Zurich, and then derailed. Six people were injured in the collision.

"Based on initial findings, the collision is down to the commuter train ignoring a stop signal," SBB said in a statement about its investigation into the cause of the crash.

The rail operator said it will introduce a number of safety precautions, including lower speed limits for certain parts of its network.

Prosecutors for the canton of Zurich and an independent federal accident investigation office are looking into the precise circumstances of the collision, SBB said.

In January 2013, two commuter trains collided in Neuhausen, just north of Rafz, injuring 27 people. Prosecutors fined a train driver for jumping a red light and causing the collision.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Alison Williams)