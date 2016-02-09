ZURICH Switzerland's unemployment rate rose in January for the fourth month in a row, reaching its highest in nearly six years, in the latest sign of the strain a strong Swiss franc is putting on the country's job market.

The unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in January from 3.7 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. That was its highest level since March 2010.

Swiss exporters have cut thousands of jobs in the past year to save money, after Switzerland's central bank suddenly abandoned its cap of 1.20 francs per euro. The franc soared as much as 30 percent against the euro afterwards, making Swiss exports more expensive.

In the second half of 2015, the SNB's negative interest rate policy and interventions in the currency market helped stabilise the franc at around 1.08 per euro. It now trades near 1.10.

Nevertheless, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said last week that the franc remained "significantly overvalued" against the euro.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.4 percent, unchanged from the previous month.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Larry King)