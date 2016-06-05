Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
ZURICH Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a proposal to require state-controlled companies such as Swisscom (SCMN.S), Swiss Post or Swiss railway company SBB not to seek to make a profit.
Around 67 percent of voters rejected the initiative brought by a consumer protection publishing house, according to projections by the GFS polling group for Swiss broadcaster SRF. A vote in favour had not been expected after support for the proposal had dwindled in opinion polls.
The government had warned that accepting the initiative would hurt the companies' competitiveness and could lead to higher taxes.
Swisscom, in which the state owns a 51 percent stake, had said a "yes" vote would put an end to the liberalisation of the telecommunications market and lead to insecurity among investors.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.