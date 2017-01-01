Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
ZURICH Switzerland's luxury watch sector can profit from a smartwatch boom as more consumers seek high-end versions of the technology, an industry veteran was quoted as saying.
Swiss watchmakers, who once dismissed smartwatches as a fashion accessory, are racing to grab a share of a fast-growing market via technology partnerships and stepping up investments.
"If it is true that Apple (AAPL.O) has sold around 20 million Apple Watches and has a market share of around 50 percent, then the potential is enormous," said Jean-Claude Biver, head of LVMH (LVMH.PA) watch brands including TAG Heuer, Hublot and Zenith.
"A luxury market arises as soon as people want to differentiate themselves from the masses. That is the case here as well. With our know-how, Swiss quality and prestige we have the best preconditions to master this segment too," he told Swiss paper SonntagsBlick.
TAG Heuer, for instance, partnered with U.S. technology firms Google (GOOGL.O) and Intel (INTC.O) for its TAG Heuer Connected watch, whose first units offered at just under 1,400 Swiss francs ($1,375) apiece sold out quickly last year.
The Swiss watch industry, which includes Swatch (UHR.S) and Richemont (CFR.S), may overall be selling fewer timepieces as exports decline 15 months in a row but it is not facing an existential crisis as in the 1970s, Biver said.
He said the industry was instead consolidating as top brands boost market share.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds), one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.