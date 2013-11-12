ZURICH Swiss Life SLHN.VX chief executive Bruno Pfister will resign next year and be replaced by investment chief Patrick Frost, drawing a line under a tenure associated with troubles at German arm AWD that culminated in a hefty writedown last year.

Shares in Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer jumped nearly 6 percent after the announcement on Tuesday, hitting their highest level since 2008 and lifting the stock to the top of the European insurance sector index. .SXIP

Analysts said investors would welcome the appointment of Frost, 45, who has been head of investment management at the Zurich-based life insurer since 2006.

"This is a best-in-class replacement," said Fabrizio Croce, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux. Under Frost, the company's full-year net investment result has improved in three out of the last five years, and reached 4.8 percent in 2012 - its highest level for at least the last six years.

Frost will replace Pfister, 54, on July 1.

Vontobel analyst Stefan Schuermann said the appointment also underscored Swiss Life's commitment to asset management, which is viewed by some as an important diversification from its focus on life insurance.

Swiss Life Chief Financial Officer Thomas Buess said there would not be any change in strategy.

"We have put a lot of emphasis on third-party asset management and we will continue on this path," he said in a call with investors.

Swiss Life bought Hanover-based AWD for 1.2 billion euros (1.0 billion pounds) in 2008. But the division struggled in the years after the purchase and the group wrote down about half the value of AWD, now known as Swiss Life Select, in 2012.

"We are now starting to see light at end of tunnel," Buess said.

SECURE

Swiss Life said discussions between Pfister and the board of directors had taken place in recent months about the mid- to long-term future of the company and when the transfer to new management should take place.

Both parties came to the conclusion it was the right time for change because "continuity" for Swiss Life had been secured, a company spokesman said.

Pfister, who has been CEO since 2008, said in a statement "this is a good point for me to begin a new chapter in my career", without giving further detail on his plans.

The insurer posted a 6 percent rise in premium income in local currencies to 13.7 billion Swiss francs ($14.9 billion) in the first nine months of 2013, and said it was halfway through implementing its cost-reduction measures.

"Swiss Life is well on track and has been able to maintain its first half year's solid business performance in the third quarter of 2013," Pfister said in a statement.

The firm added its solvency ratio - a measure of an insurer's ability to meet future claims - was 207 percent at the end of September, compared with 205 percent at the end of June.

