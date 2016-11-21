Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann smiles as he attends a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

GENEVA Switzerland's president said on Monday his country would consider letting Britain join the European Free Trade Association when it eventually leaves the European Union following June's Brexit referendum.

"I told my colleagues if the U.K. approaches EFTA to explore the possibility of joining EFTA, Switzerland would be open to discussions," Johann Schneider-Ammann told the Geneva Press Club after an EFTA ministerial meeting.

Another solution would be a free trade agreement between Britain and EFTA - the organisation which includes Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, Schneider-Ammann said.

A country-to-country arrangement could also be considered, Schneider-Ammann said. "Switzerland has all interest in avoiding a legal void when the UK leaves the EU," he said. "Therefore all possibilities are open."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)