LONDON Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said he was saddened by the resignation of Swiss National Bank chairman Philipp Hildebrand earlier on Monday, describing him as a man of "total integrity."

Hildebrand resigned with immediate effect on Monday, relinquishing one of the world's top central banking jobs because he had been unable to prove he was unaware of a $418,000 (270,866 pound) currency trade made by his wife.

"As Chairman of the Central Bank Governors in Basel, I speak for all my colleagues when I say that we are saddened by Philipp Hildebrand's departure from the Swiss National Bank," King said in a statement provided by his office.

"We all know that he is a man of total integrity, extraordinary ability and, most important of all, courage. Such people are rare. His country will miss him," King continued.

King was in Basel, Switzerland earlier on Monday for a meeting of central bank chiefs at the Bank for International Settlements. Since November, King has chaired the 'global economy meeting' of central bankers which takes place there.

(Reporting by David Milliken)