ZURICH Following are some facts about Switzerland which is holding a parliamentary election on Sunday.

GEOGRAPHY: Area is 41,285 sq km (15,940 sq miles). Switzerland is bordered by Germany in the north, Liechtenstein and Austria in the east, Italy in the south and France in the southwest and west.

POPULATION: 7.9 million.

OFFICIAL LANGUAGES: German, French, Italian and Romansch.

ETHNICITY: Latest figures show foreigners make up 22.3 percent of the population. Italians make up the largest group, followed by Germans, Portuguese, Serbs and French.

RELIGION: Catholic 42 percent, Protestant 36 percent. There are Muslim and Orthodox Christian minorities. Some 11 percent of the population has no religious affiliation.

CAPITAL: Berne. Other major cities include Zurich -- the country's commercial capital -- and Geneva, where United Nations organisations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Trade Organisation are based.

ECONOMY: The Swiss economy weathered the financial crisis well but has since faced headwinds from the strong Swiss franc, which shot to record highs against both the euro and the dollar earlier this year.

-- On September 6, 2011, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) set a cap of 1.20 francs against the euro to stave off the risk of recession and pledged to defend the target by buying foreign currencies in unlimited quantities.

-- Foreign exchange reserves held by the SNB rose by 29 billion Swiss francs to 282.35 billion francs ($319 billion) in September.

-- The economy grew by 0.4 percent in the second quarter -- its slowest pace since 2009. In 2010 it expanded by 2.6 percent, following a decline of 1.9 percent in 2009.

-- Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 1.9 percent in August to 13.885 billion Swiss francs.

SOME HISTORY:

-- Switzerland began as a confederation just over 700 years ago, in 1291, when three cantons formed an alliance to resist outside control.

-- It finally gained its neutrality after the Napoleonic wars, when the borders and the territory's neutrality, were confirmed at the Congress of Vienna in 1815.

-- In 1992, it voted by a slim margin -- 50.3 to 49.7 percent -- against membership in the European Economic Area

(EEA).

-- In 1998 Swiss banks and Jewish groups reached a historic $1.25 billion compensation agreement for unreturned Holocaust-era assets, ending a fight that stirred international controversy over neutral Switzerland's role in World War Two.

-- Swiss voters abandoned centuries of political isolationism and narrowly agreed in early March 2002 that their staunchly neutral country should join the United Nations.

-- Switzerland, home to humanitarian agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross, voted by a big majority in September 2006 to make it harder for asylum-seekers to gain entry to the rich Alpine state.

-- Some 58 percent backed an initiative to ban the construction of new minarets in 2009, while last year 53 percent of voters backed a proposal to automatically export foreigners convicted of serious crimes, including murder, rape or trafficking in drugs or people.

-- In 2008, the state bailed out UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, after losses on subprime assets.

-- After to a global crackdown on tax evasion, the country agreed in 2009 to soften its strict bank secrecy, pledging to comply with standards set by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

-- In 2011, it struck deals with Germany and Britain to tax money held by their citizens in secret Swiss accounts.

(Additional source: "Switzerland in Brief," www.swissworld.org) ($1 = 0.883 Swiss Francs)

(Compiled by Caroline Copley)