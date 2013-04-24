German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
GENEVA Switzerland said it will reintroduce quotas for European Union workers, bowing to growing unease about immigration from poorer neighbours, in a decision Brussels says violates an accord.
Prosperous, landlocked Switzerland has seen the net influx of workers rise to up to 80,0000 a year, contributing to a house price bubble and prompting criticism from right-wing parties.
The Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday the quotas, effective for 12 months, will apply to eight central and eastern European countries including Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
They will likely be extended to a further 17 countries in western and southern Europe in June, it added.
Under the terms of the 1999 Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons, non-EU Switzerland may invoke a "safeguard clause" which allows temporary caps on work permits if the annual influx exceeds a certain number.
"(The Federal Council) came to the conclusion that the safeguard clause is one of several measures which can help to make immigration more acceptable to society and compatible with its needs," it said in a statement.
The EU's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said she regretted the Swiss action, adding that it was contrary to the 1999 treaty since the quotas differentiate between countries.
"These measures disregard the great benefits that the free movement of persons brings to the citizens of both Switzerland and the EU," she said in an emailed statement.
Last April, Switzerland temporarily imposed quotas on workers from the same eight eastern European countries.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Michael Roddy)
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian militias said on Thursday they have enough forces to capture the city of Raqqa from Islamic State with support from the U.S.-led coalition, underlining their opposition to any Turkish role in the attack.